Cardi B Invasion Of Privacy Album Out April 6th
My album “INVASION OF PRIVACY” will be out APRIL 6!👌🏽👌🏽Thanks for the love❤️ pic.twitter.com/RVfqWHA7sX
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 27, 2018
The Destiny 2 March Update
Watch the The Destiny 2 March Update trailer above. This update consists of a variety of changes to the Destiny 2 sandbox and Crucible, while also bringing with it unique Nightfall rewards.
Players will now be able to enjoy a weekly rotating crucible playlist, which contains 6v6 Iron Banner, Mayhem and Rumble. Sandbox changes include faster super recharge, weapon buffs and balances, faster movement, increased power ammo drops, and more.
The March Update has arrived. More speed. More power. Overall movement speed has been increased and Supers will now recharge 25% faster. We buffed several weapon classes including Sniper Rifles, Linear Fusion Rifles, Pulse Rifles, Shotguns and Sidearms.
There are significant changes to the Crucible including a weekly rotating playlist featuring Rumble, Mayhem and 6v6 Iron Banner. Power ammo drops will be more plentiful Crucible-wide and enemy players will now drop their Power Ammo when defeated. You can now earn a new unique reward each week in the Nightfall strike.
Far Cry 5 is now available
Far Cry 5 is now available for $59.99 on the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One and Windows PC. In addition, Far Cry 5 has been enhanced with additional features for PS4 Pro systems. Watch the launch gameplay trailer above.
About the game: Set in America, a first for the franchise, Far Cry 5 offers players total freedom to navigate a serene-looking yet deeply twisted world as the new junior deputy of fictional Hope County, Montana. Players will find that their arrival accelerates a years-long silent coup by a fanatical doomsday cult, the Project at Eden’s Gate, igniting a violent takeover of the county. Under siege and cut off from the rest of the world, players will join forces with residents of Hope County and form the Resistance.
Far Cry 5, developed by Ubisoft Montreal in collaboration with other studios,* is a first-person shooter set in a completely open world. Players will have the freedom of choice, wrapped in an immersive story with memorable characters, where they can experience Far Cry Moments: unpredictable and unforgettable moments in the game – like getting attacked by a bear while quietly fishing or being rescued by Boomer at just the right time. Players can play any way they want, including recruiting Guns for Hire, Fangs for Hire and a Friend for Hire, which allows players to play the entire game in co-op, a franchise first.
Injustice 2 Legendary Edition Trailer
Injustice 2: Legendary Edition is available starting March 27th. Get the complete Injustice 2 roster with all 10 DLC fighters, including all the characters from the 3 Fighter Packs and Darkseid.
Developed by NetherRealm Studios, Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition offers the ultimate DC Super Hero and Super-Villain fighting game experience and packages the main game with the following downloadable content:
All downloadable playable characters: Darkseid, Red Hood, Starfire, Sub-Zero, Black Manta, Raiden, Hellboy, Atom, Enchantress and The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Premiere skins available from the Injustice 2 Ultimate Edition including Power Girl, John Stewart Green Lantern, Reverse-Flash, Grid and Black Lightning each with unique looks, voices, and dialogue.
God of War Watch 15 Minutes of Gameplay
Watch this 15 Minutes of Gameplay video for the upcoming video game God of War. It’s time to finally take a look at some extended gameplay from God of War, arriving on PS4 and PS4 Pro on April 20th.
Watch our impressions from multiple hours of hands-on time, including detailed explanations of the combat and progression systems, the design of the Norse realm, and much more.
From the marble and columns of ornate Olympus to the gritty forests, mountains, and caves of Pre-Viking Norse lore, this is a distinctly new realm with its own pantheon of creatures, monsters, and gods.
Geralt of Rivia Soulcalibur 6 Reveal Trailer
Geralt of Rivia, from CD PROJEKT RED’s critically acclaimed WITCHER franchise, is one of the most popular characters in modern video game history.
The highly skilled Witcher will now enter a new realm of great warriors in SOULCALIBUR VI who are poised to challenge Geralt’s renowned sword fighting skills in glorious battle.
Known for featuring compelling guest characters throughout its 20+ year history, the SOULCALIBUR franchise is excited to have Geralt join the ranks of Link, Yoda, Darth Vader, and others, to bring his swordsmanship to bear upon the most skilled fighters throughout history.
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr available May 8
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr will be available May 8, 2018 on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. In Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr, players control an Inquisitor in the Caligari Sector, a region infested with heretics, mutants, and Chaos Daemons.
The game, playable in both solo and online cooperative mode with up to 4 players, lets players progress through a persistent universe via numerous missions with varied objectives.
The player embodies one of three classes with complementary abilities, each one offering specific skills and varied customizable options. They’ll fight across destructible environments which use a cover system that is unique in this type of game, and must survive battles that are both tactical and brutal.
Ghost Recon Wildlands: Ghost War Update #4 New Assignment
The fourth free Ghost Recon Wildlands Ghost War update, New Assignment, brings you 3 new classes and 2 new maps for the Extraction game mode. New Assignment launches on 3.14.18.
The third free Ghost Recon Wildlands Ghost War update, Extended Ops, brings you the new Extraction Mode with exclusive new maps. Icon Costumes are also being added, based on operators from Rainbow Six Siege as well as characters from the main game.
Available in all PvP modes, the new classes introduced in New Assignment are: The Trapper: an expert shooter equipped with a semi-automatic sniper rifle with the ability to mark downed enemies and deploy remote KO-gas traps to stun and damage enemies. The Guerilla: a support-class specialized in diversion tactics and equipped with a smoke-grenade launcher drone. The Stalker: a sharpshooter specialized in silently dispatching her enemies thanks to her special abilities.
DRAGON BALL FighterZ – Broly Character Trailer
Prepare for the unrelentless power of BROLY coming soon to #DRAGONBALLFIGHTERZ! Is your team ready to take on the Legendary Saiyan?.
After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: Endless spectacular fights with its all-powerful fighters.
Partnering with Arc System Works, DRAGON BALL FighterZ maximizes high end anime graphics and brings easy to learn (but difficult to master) fighting gameplay to audiences worldwide.