Players will now be able to enjoy a weekly rotating crucible playlist, which contains 6v6 Iron Banner, Mayhem and Rumble. Sandbox changes include faster super recharge, weapon buffs and balances, faster movement, increased power ammo drops, and more.

The March Update has arrived. More speed. More power. Overall movement speed has been increased and Supers will now recharge 25% faster. We buffed several weapon classes including Sniper Rifles, Linear Fusion Rifles, Pulse Rifles, Shotguns and Sidearms.

There are significant changes to the Crucible including a weekly rotating playlist featuring Rumble, Mayhem and 6v6 Iron Banner. Power ammo drops will be more plentiful Crucible-wide and enemy players will now drop their Power Ammo when defeated. You can now earn a new unique reward each week in the Nightfall strike.